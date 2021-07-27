Norfolk autobody shop gives tips on keeping your car from overheating in high temperatures

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The heat and humidity have combined to make the weather downright dangerous. And, folks are trying to find ways to stay cool.

The heat can also take a toll on your vehicle.

Managers at 3-D Autobody in Norfolk, Nebraska, say you should always check your tire pressure, because the heat can affect it. They also say the air conditioner should be kept running in the car, but don't let the car idle.

"Keep the vehicle moving when it's hot out, and you're running the air. Check your coolant levels, make sure your anti-freeze levels are correct. If your coolant levels are low, your motor is going to run hotter as well," said Dennis Mitchell, owner of 3-D Autobody.

Mitchell also said, if your oil light comes on in your car, take it to your local mechanic and get it checked, so your engine doesn't overheat.