Old bugaboo complicates US-Russia search for new arms deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — In their search for a new approach to arms control, Moscow and Washington are likely to soon encounter an old bugaboo: Russia’s demand that the U.S. stop resisting limits on its missile defenses. The Russians view U.S. missile defenses as a threat to their security, while the Americans see them as central to defending the nation and deterring war. The dispute has shot down past efforts to broaden the scope of arms control negotiations. Now it is among several disagreements that are likely to determine whether the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can avoid a new arms race. On Wednesday, U.S. and Russian officials open a “strategic stability” dialogue in Geneva.