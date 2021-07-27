Plymouth County 4-H Static Exhibit judging underway

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - While the fair doesn't officially kick off until Wednesday, there was some activity out at the fair grounds Tuesday morning.

The judging for the 4-H Static Exhibits were taking place inside Century Hall.



Static Exhibits feature everything from art and photography to woodworking, technology, engineering, and food and nutrition.



Plymouth County's 4-H Program ranks 3rd in the state with roughly 450 members, and an FFA chapter in all five public schools in the county.



Students were able to compete for a chance to go to the State Fair, and for ribbons for their contributions.