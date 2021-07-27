Skip to Content

Romania’s Roman gold mines get UNESCO heritage status

BUCHAREST (AP) — Ancient mining galleries in an area of western Romania that has been at the center of a long, fierce battle between a Canadian mining company and environmentalists have been added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites. Rosia Montana is home to Europe’s largest gold deposits. A Canadian company that gained concession rights in 1999 planned to extract the gold and also silver over a 16-year period. The project drew opposition from environmental and civic activists, and the Romanian government withdrew its support in 2014. The mining company is seeking $4.4 billion in damages from the Romanian state. It said the project would have provided jobs in an area where employment opportunities are scarce.

Associated Press

