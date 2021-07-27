Round Barn Exhibit at Plymouth County Fair to feature farming safety

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Event organizers unveiled this year's set-up for the educational exhibit at the century-old Tonsfeldt Round Barn for a Chamber Coffee Event Tuesday morning.

This years exhibits inside of the round barn focus on farm-related accidents and farm safety.



The exhibit is being called "A ROUND the farm in the BARN" as the exhibit is geared towards anyone working on or visiting a farm.



It features individual exhibits focusing on grain bin safety, chemical exposure, electrocution, farm accidents, and the most common type of farming incident roll-overs.



The exhibit will be interactive featuring real-world scenarios based on reaction time, and the amount of strength it takes to pull a person out of a grain bin following an accident.



Event Organizer Dennis Morrice says that the exhibit features useful information for everyone as we're all affected in some way by agriculture in Northwest Iowa.

"There's a lot of people that might have an aunt, or an uncle, or a grandfather, and they're going out to visit the farm and they may not have anything to do with farming, but they still need to know the dangers of that farm," said Dennis Morrice, Event Organizer.

The exhibits were set up with help from the FFA chapters throughout the county.

Visitors to the exhibits will also be asked if they can spot farm dangers on a model farm.