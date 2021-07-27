Sermo breaks franchise home run record in loss to Winnipeg

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jose Sermo hit his 58th home run in a Sioux City Explorers uniform, passing Nolan Lane for first place in franchise history. However, the Explorers drop game one to the Goldeyes 8-7.

After tying the home run record on Sunday, it didn't take Sermo long to break the record. On his first at-bat of the night in the bottom of the first inning, Sermo hit a solo homer to left field. That gave the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

Winnipeg scored six runs over the next two innings including a grand slam in the third inning off the bat of Kyle Martin. That gave the Goldeyes a commanding 6-1 lead.

But Sioux City clawed their way back into the game. Lane Milligan and DJ Poteet collected RBI's in the fourth inning to close the gap to 6-3.

In the fifth inning, Sermo drove in Chase Harris on a single to left field. That cut the lead to 6-4.

Sioux City put up a crooked number in the 7th. Sermo racked up his third RBI of the night on a single to center field. Chris Clare scored and Chase Harris crossed the plate after an error by the Winnipeg catcher. Then, LT Tolbert singled home Sermo to give the Explorers a 7-6 lead.

But Winnipeg scored two runs in the eighth inning to regain the lead and ultimately win the game 8-7.

Sioux City and Winnipeg will play game two of the series Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.