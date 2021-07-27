Siouxland family welcomes dad home after year of deployment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland family welcomed home their dad after being deployed to Kosovo for nearly a year.

Tony Fravel just finished his third deployment as a member of the Iowa Army National Guard.

Fravel was deployed to Kosovo where he served for nearly a year.

He left behind his wife and three kids.

"It was pretty hard sometimes because we didn't have him around," said Chris Fravel, Son.

Earlier this week, the family welcomed him home with open arms.

While it was hard being away from his family, Fravel says the group he was a part of had one goal to accomplish.

"The group that I was part of was the liason team, and our goal was to ensure that there was a safe and secure enviroment as well as freedom of movement," said Fravel.

Fravel says thanks to the available technology, he was able to still be a part of his children's daily lives.

"We have been able to keep in contact, I've been able to be a part of their lives as the school year has gone on. There was times where I helped my daughter with her math, it was late at night for me, and early in the morning for her, but I was still able to be a part of their life even though I was half way around the world," said Fravel.

Fravel's children say they are very proud of their dad.

"Hes protecting our country and not many people have the courage to do that," said Chris Fravel, Son.

Fravel is also a teacher at Bishop Heelan. He has a few weeks before he returns to work.

His plans? Spending as much time as possible with his wife and kids.

Fravel arrived home last Friday.