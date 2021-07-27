Sweltering heat and storm chances return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We are turning up the heat throughout Siouxland today as we expect temperatures pushing triple digits this afternoon.

To start our day we are on the warmer side with temperatures near 70 degrees. We will be heating up early on however with highs in the upper 90s and more of that hazy sunshine.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of the KTIV viewing area today starting at noon and running until 9 pm this evening.

As we make our way into the overnight hours we will remain warm with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Portions of northeastern Siouxland may also see a nighttime thunderstorm develop late in the evening. There are portions of the area in a Marginal Risk for severe weather with these storms, which is a 1 out of 5 for severity.

Wednesday could quite possibly be the hottest day of the summer with temperature highs near 100 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees are expected throughout the area.

