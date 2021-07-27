Thousands of foreigners leave Indonesia amid COVID-19 crisis

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Airport records show thousands of foreigners have left Indonesia in recent weeks. The exodus is apparently spurred by a brutal pandemic wave and a general shortage of vaccines, which have gone to high priority groups first. Indonesia now has the most confirmed daily cases in Asia. Nearly 19,000 foreign nationals have left through the airport in the capital since early this month. Airport records released Tuesday showed the number of foreigners leaving the capital increased significantly in the past three days alone. It accounts for nearly half of all individual departures this month. Several countries have also announced new bans or restrictions on travelers from Indonesia.