Unity Christian tops Clarinda to advance to the state semifinals

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - In just their second state tournament appearance, Unity Christian defeats Clarinda 6-2 to advance to the class 2A semifinals.

Unity Christian got on the board first in the first inning. Tanner Schouten stole third base. The throw from the pitcher to third base was offline. That allowed Schouten to score on the play and the Knights took the early 1-0 lead.

Clarinda took a 2-1 lead into the third inning but Clayton Bosma comes in to score from third on a passed ball. That would tie the game at two.

Unity Christian takes the lead back in the fourth inning. Braedon Bosma sent a drive into center field. Jacob Dragstra comes in to score and the Knights take a 3-2 lead.

Unity Christian never surrendered the lead. In the sixth inning, Jacob Van Donge dropped down a bunt. Braedan Bosma comes around to score after a throwing error to first. That gave the Knights scored three runs in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead which would end up being the final.

"Our defense had a couple of mistakes, we overcame that with offense," said head coach Marlin Schoonhoven. "I'm just happy for these guys. This is awesome for this group of seven seniors on the team. Yeah, just for all of them."

"We just never stopped fighting. The game was close and you never know with baseball, it's gonna change everytime," said senior Tanner Schouten. "You got to keep fighting and you never know."

"It's a pretty good feeling, I mean, last year we got beat out in substate and we got our minds here to, all on the State Tournament the whole time," said senior Jacob Dragstra. "A little pressure, now we're here, starting to enjoy it, it's good to be here and it's fun to move on."

Unity Christian will face top seeded Van Meter in the semifinals Wednesday night at 6:00pm.