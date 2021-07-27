Skip to Content

US advances to quarterfinals after 0-0 draw with Australia

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — The United States made it through to the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia.

The Americans are looking to win a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. They are also vying to become the first team to win at the Olympics following a World Cup title.

The draw with Australia secured the United States second place in Group G behind Sweden on goal difference.

The Americans will face the Netherlands in Yokohama on Friday.

