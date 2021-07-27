Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say a couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people. Officials on Tuesday blamed a newly formed vigilante group called “El Machete.” It announced its existence a week earlier, pledging to fight the incursion of drug cartels in the largely Indigenous mountain communities of Chiapas. On Monday, masked men carrying rifles spread out through the town Pantelho, moving street by street in search of alleged criminals. The vigilantes appear to include members of the Tzotzil Indigenous group and are calling themselves a “self-defense force.” A state official says the gunmen appeared to be looking for members of another group.