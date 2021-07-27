Volunteers pitch in to fight Russia’s raging forest fires

GORNY ULUS, Russia (AP) — Authorities say that forest fires this summer in Siberia and parts of far northeastern Russia cover an area so vast that over half of them aren’t being fought at all. As of Monday, about 1.88 million hectares (or 4.6 million acres) of forest were ablaze, an area larger than the U.S. state of Connecticut. Volunteers have joined over 5,000 regular firefighters in the effort, motivated by their love of the vast region. The volunteers rely on their own money or funds from nongovernmental groups. One volunteer, Ivan Nikiforov, said he took a leave from his office job in the city of Yakutsk to save the forests for the sake of his children and grandchildren.