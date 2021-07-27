WATCH LIVE: Judge hears defense motion seeking new trial for man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts

(KTIV) - Poweshiek County, Iowa judge Joel Yates hears a defense motion seeking a new trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

Bahena Rivera was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on July 15 at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, about 50 miles west of Iowa City.

Judge Joel Yates issued an order July 14 saying the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on whether to grant the defense’s requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and for a new trial.

On July 15, a prosecutor rejected claims that the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be connected to sex trafficking and other abductions around the rural area where she disappeared in 2018.

Assistant attorney general Scott Brown said that a 21-year-old man’s alleged confession that he helped kill Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and held at a house used for sex trafficking isn't credible. He said there is “zero” evidence to support the confession and that it's inconsistent with testimony from Bahena Rivera.

Bahena Rivera testified that two masked men killed Tibbetts but forced him to dispose of her body.

The two men named by defense lawyers as alternate suspects in the killing of Tibbetts have said they had nothing to do with the crime. Bahena Rivera's defense lawyers identified Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen as perhaps responsible for Tibbetts’ 2018 stabbing death in court filings.

An inmate has come forward to say Jones told him that he and Hansen killed Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and briefly held at a home used for sex trafficking. Jones and Hansen told The Associated Press they had no involvement in Tibbetts’ death.