What you need to know about ‘breakthrough COVID infections’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have been hearing about "breakthrough COVID infections" recently.

Dr. Mike Kafka with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's says a "breakthrough COVID infection" is when someone, who has been completely vaccinated, and has full immunity, picks up the virus from someone who is infected. Because the person is vaccinated, the infection isn't as severe, and probably won't require hospitalization.

Kafka says because the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is much more contagious, doctors have found vaccinated people are contracting the virus, and can pass it on to others.

Kafka says this does not change the recommendations to get vaccinated. In fact, he says it's a better reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"They are finding out now that with the Delta Variant you can achieve virus levels in the throats and noses of people who are infected a thousand time what the levels were before, so they are infectious for a longer period of time sooner after they come down with it, lasts longer, and the amount that t hey shed doesn't compare," said Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital.

Kafka says if you are vaccinated, but want to take extra precautions, you can wear a mask in public places, wash your hands often, and social distance.