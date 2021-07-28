2-vehicle crash caused portion of Pierce Street to close Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City was closed temporarily Wednesday morning due to a crash that caused a vehicle to roll onto its top.

Just after 10 a.m., a section of Pierce Street, near 3rd Street, was shut down after a two-vehicle collision that caused one of the vehicles to roll. The driver of the rolled vehicle was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

As of 10:35 a.m., Pierce Street has been reopened and traffic is back to normal.