Around Siouxland: Morningside University presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University's School of Visual and Performing Arts will presenting an original adaptation of one of Shakespeare's iconic plays.

On July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1, the university will be performing "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Each performance starts at 8 p.m. at the Buhler Outdoor Performance Center on Morningside's campus.

All the performances will be free and open to the public.

You can learn more about the performances here.