ArtSplash changing its location and offering free admission

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some major changes were announced for this year's ArtSplash Festival.

Officials with the Sioux City Art Center announced Wednesday the location of ArtSplash will take place at the Art Center and surrounding area over the Labor Day Weekend. The festival was previously hosted at Riverside Park.

There are expected to be 50 artists set up for the festival, which will now feature air conditioning for some exhibits.

Another big change is that the festival will be free to the public for the first time.

Sioux City Art Center's Erin Webber-Dreeszen says that this helps combine their mission at the Art Center.

"This is an exciting development for us. It's really something that brings together what we do for the festival and what the Art Center's Mission is, and that is basically to bring the excitement of the visual arts to the community," said Webber-Dreeszen.

More details are expected to be released on Aug. 27, and the festival kicks off on Sept. 4.