Auburn man sentenced after leaving woman he hit with car

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — A 34-year-old Auburn man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for not stopping to help a woman he had hit with his car. Dustin Pierce was sentenced Wednesday for hitting 23-year-old Katelynne Hendrix as she walked near Auburn in and then driving away. A teenager later found Hendrix in a ditch and she has undergone extensive rehabilitation for a traumatic brain injury. Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri says it is obvious Pierce panicked after hitting Hendrix but he said Pierce tried to cover up his involvement afterward. At his trial in May, Pierce said he was texting when he hit Hendrix.