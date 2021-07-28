Berkeley orders vegan meals at public events, buildings

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The city of Berkeley will start serving vegan food at public events, jails, senior centers and other city buildings. The city council approved an ordinance that calls for the progressive city to cut by half its spending on animal-based products by 2024. It requires the city to offer plant-based foods as part of its efforts to fight climate change. The first-of-its-kind measure follows advocacy efforts by the Berkeley-based animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere. The group says it is pushing for similar policies to be enacted in other major cities, including San Francisco and Chicago.