Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that federal employees must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. Biden will make the announcement Thursday, according to an individual who is familiar with his plans but who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details that haven’t yet been publicly announced. The president is hoping to use the federal workforce as a model for employers nationwide. Those familiar with details of the plan emphasize that the new guidance is not a vaccine mandate for federal employees, and those who decide not to get vaccinated aren’t at risk of being fired.