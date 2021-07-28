City of Humphrey, NE holding bond election to help pay for new city pool

HUMPHREY, Neb. (KTIV) - The city of Humphrey, Nebraska will be replacing their 50-year-old pool with a brand new one. To help pay for the project, officials are looking for residents to approve a bond measure.

According to Humphrey City Council members, the bond would be for $2.95 million. The city council recently approved the resolution for the bond to be voted on in a public election. That resolution has now been sent to the Platte County Election Commission.

But city council members say this bond is not the only way they will pay for the pool.

"The 2.95 will not pay for the whole pool. So we're not bonding the full payment. We have money set aside already in an account for the pool. We're fundraising. We're up to about $270,000 fundraised through privates, people, and businesses around town," said Andy Reigle, president of the Humphrey City Council.

Reigle says the current estimate for the new pool is $4.26 million. The election will be held Nov. 9 as a mail-in ballot.