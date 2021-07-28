COVID-hit Fiji celebrates Olympic rugby sevens gold

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji’s second consecutive Olympic gold medal in rugby sevens has provoked a spontaneous outpouring of joy in the nation’s cities and villages despite the country being under strict curfew because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fireworks flashed in the night sky and daring revelers in the capital Suva flew flags from car windows as they circled among cheering crowds. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the win “shows that we can achieve greatness no matter what the world may throw our way, even with COVID.” Fiji is battling a severe COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 25,000 cases and 200 deaths among a population of just over 900,000.