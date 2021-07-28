EXPLAINER: Risks underlie tumbling Chinese company shares

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign shareholders in China’s tech companies are learning what its entrepreneurs have long known: The ruling Communist Party’s decisions about what is good for the economy can hurt your business. Share prices of internet giants Tencent and Alibaba and ride-hailing service Didi tumbled after President Xi Jinping’s government launched anti-monopoly and data security enforcement actions against them. The crackdown on some of China’s biggest private sector success stories prompted warnings about a “war on capitalism.” But regulators say they are protecting the public, smaller companies, the financial system and free-market competition.