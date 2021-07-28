Extreme heat conditions continue in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Extreme heat conditions will continue throughout Siouxland today as we see temperature highs in the upper 90s throughout the area with heat index values between 100 and 108 degrees.

Throughout the day expect lots of sunshine with clear skies and a southwest wind between 5-15 mph.

This evening we will stay on the warm side with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday we remain in the 90s for our temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze coming from the northeast between 10-15 mph.

