Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are asking a judge to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence. They say the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Nassar owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment. The Washington Post first disclosed the court filing,