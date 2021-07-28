German court dismisses bankers’ appeal in tax evasion case

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top court has dismissed an appeal by two British bankers over their conviction in a massive tax evasion case. The Federal Court of Justice confirmed that the so-called cum-ex transactions they used were illegal. The court also ruled Wednesday that the seizure of about $208 million from Hamburg-based private bank M.M. Warburg was justified. The ruling sets a key precedent for future trials in the “cum-ex” scandal involving hundreds of suspects. The two British bankers had received suspended sentences after agreeing to provide detailed information about the fraud scheme. Participants loaned each other shares to collect reimbursement for taxes they hadn’t paid. Hundreds of bankers allegedly were involved in the scheme and reportedly defrauded taxpayers of billions of euros.