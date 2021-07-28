Skip to Content

German woman indicted over her time with IS in Syria

4:34 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman who traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State group and whose husband bought a Yazidi woman as a slave has been charged with membership in a terror group and being an accessory to a crime against humanity. The indictment was announced by federal prosecutors on Wednesday. It is the latest in a string of cases in Germany involving women who went to the area held by IS and were involved in holding women captured by the extremist group as slaves.

Associated Press

