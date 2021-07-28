Gov. Reynolds appoints James Daane of Sioux City as District Court Judge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announcement her appointment of James Daanae as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3B.

The governor's office says Dane, who's from Sioux City, practices law with Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert in Sioux City. Daane received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.

Daane will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Duane E. Hoffmeer.

Judicial Election District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties.