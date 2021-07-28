Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values as high as 105.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west

central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal

Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau

Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&