Iowa man accused of killing 3 relatives pleads not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his father, mother and sister has pleaded not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder. Alexander Jackson filed his written plea last week. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 25. Police were called to the Jackson home in Cedar Rapids on June 15. They found 61-year-old Jan Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Jackson and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson dead. Alexander Jackson told police he was awakened by gunfire and was shot in the foot as he struggled with a masked intruder. According to a criminal complaint, investigators found no evidence of forced entry. Jackson is jailed on a $3 million cash-only bail.