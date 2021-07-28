July 28: 1,600 more active COVID-19 cases in Iowa in past week, 10,000 more completed vaccinations

(KWWL) — There were 2,158 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 21, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 378,831.

The state’s website says that of the 378,831 people who have tested positive, 368,095 have recovered. This is 544 more recoveries than what the state reported last week.

The state is reporting 13 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,183.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (368,095) and the number of deaths (6,183) from the total number of cases (378,831) shows there are currently 4,553 active positive cases in the state. This is 1,601 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 23 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 106 (up from 77 last week). Of those, 39 are in the ICU (up from 24 last week), and 14 are on ventilators (up from 11 last week).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 2,933,702 total doses have been administered to Iowa residents and 1,537,282 individuals have completed the series. This is 10,002 more completed vaccinations than last Wednesday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard has transitioned to updating once every week on Wednesdays. KTIV will report new virus and vaccine data every Wednesday.