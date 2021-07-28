July 28: No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Nebraska, 49.9% of eligible population fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - Just under 50% of Nebraska's eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the state's weekly update, 1,907,576 total vaccine doses have been administered in Nebraska, an increase of 17,717 since last week's report. This means 49.9% of residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nebraska has confirmed 277,848 cases, over the last week 1,406 more were confirmed.

No additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, but active hospitalizations due to the virus have risen by 28 and are now at 125 total.

The above numbers re reported through the state's health department. Every Wednesday, Nebraska release weekly numbers that include metrics through federal entities.

