July 28: South Dakota reporting 434 active COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - A total of 355,150 South Dakota residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 2,348 since last week's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, as of July 28, about 53.89% of South Dakota 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 710,033 vaccine doses have been administered in South Dakota.

Over the last week, 239 cases were confirmed in the state, while active cases have risen from 290 to 434. There are currently 33 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

South Dakota's weekly update states 122,739 of the state's 125,216 confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

South Dakota's state health department releases COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday, which includes info from the previous Wednesday through the Tuesday before.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources