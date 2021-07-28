Lawyer for Hong Kong protester asks court for shorter term

HONG KONG (AP) — A lawyer for the first person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law has asked for no more than 10 years in prison. The former restaurant waiter faces a potential life sentence in a closely watched case as China tries to crush the territory’s pro-democracy movement. The court said Tong Ying-kit will be sentenced Friday. Tong was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a 2020 pro-democracy rally while carrying a flag bearing the banned protest slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”