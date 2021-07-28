Marion man accused of beating, holding woman captive

MARION, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in southeastern South Dakota say they’ve arrested a man suspected of beating his girlfriend and holding her against her will for several days. Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke says the woman was able to escape from a residence in Marion Tuesday afternoon and run to a nearby church where she called 911. According to authorities, the woman stated she had been punched and kicked several times over the last few weeks by the man she lived with. Luke says the man wouldn’t let the woman leave the house in the last several days and attempted to strangle her.