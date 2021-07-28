Mexico says officials spent $61 million on Pegasus spyware

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top security official says two previous administrations spent $61 million to buy Pegasus spyware that has been implicated in government surveillance of opponents and journalists across the world. Mexico’s public safety secretary said Wednesday that records had been found of 31 contracts signed during the administrations of President Felipe Calderón from 2006 to 2012 and President Enrique Peña Nieto from 2012 to 2018. The government says many of the contracts with the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group were signed with front companies, which are often used in Mexico to facilitate kickbacks or avoid taxes.