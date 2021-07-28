MOC-Floyd Valley falls to Xavier in first round of class 3A state tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - MOC-Floyd Valley played in their first state tournament baseball game in 19 years on Wednesday in Iowa City. Unfortunately, the run ends after just the one game as the Dutchmen fall to Xavier 18-3.

MOC-Floyd Valley took an early lead in this game. Carson Jager hit a ground ball to short. The ball was misplayed by the fielder allowing Nik Wede to score. That gave the Dutchmen a 1-0 lead.

After that, it was all Xavier. With the bases loaded in the third inning, Jack Lux lines one into left field. That cleared the bases. That was part of a 13-run third inning for Xavier.

The Dutchmen didn't give up, scoring two more runs the rest of the way but Xavier was too good in this one, winning 18-3 in four innings.

"Based on the free bases we allowed we obviously were a little nervous," said head coach Brian Wede. "That was pretty uncharacteristic of our team and something we hadn't seen from them that much this year."

"I mean ultimately we came into this trying to push forward and keep playing," said senior Colton Korver. "But I think this whole season added up to be a pretty special one and the whole journey was just great."

MOC Floyd Valley ends the season 27-9.