Omaha police arrest man accused of attack over mask-wearing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a man accused of attacking and shooting another man in the neck with a BB gun for wearing a face mask. The Omaha World-Herald reports the incident happened Tuesday in the vestibule of a midtown grocery store as one man was leaving and another was entering. Police say one of the men was not wearing a mask and ran up to and spit on the other man, who was wearing a mask. A fight ensued, and police say the unmasked man pulled out a BB-gun replica of a pistol and shot the other man. The injured man said when he demanded to know why he was attacked, the unmasked man responded, “You’re on the other team.”