Pierce County Fair kicks off with barrel racing

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - Wednesday was the first day of the Pierce County Fair in Pierce, Nebraska. And despite the heat, people were flocking to the fairgrounds to check it out.

Fair board members say the 4-H livestock exhibits have arrived. And anyone looking for some fair grub, there are also food trucks on the grounds as well. The first big event of this year's fair was Wednesday night's barrel racing.

Competitors for this year's races weren't just from Nebraska though, they come from all three Siouxland states, and even Kansas. Board members say its a great feeling to have competitors that aren't just from Nebraska.

"It's a really good feeling that they want to support the Pierce community. A lot of them aren't just here for the barrel race. They want to support the church stands, they want to support the community, and that's awesome. When you put a lot of work and volunteer hours into something and people enjoy and have a good time, that's what it's all about," said Kathy Lauer, one of the directors for the Pierce County Fair.

Admission is $20 for a single day and $60 for a season pass and kids 10 and under are free, but nobody had to pay to get in on Wednesday. The fair runs through Sunday August 1st.