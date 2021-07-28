Regents approve naming Iowa’s football field for Duke Slater

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The field at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium will be named for Duke Slater. He was the trailblazing Black football player who was an All-American tackle a century ago. The university’s Board of Regents approved the naming of the field during its meeting in Cedar Falls. Slater went to high school in Clinton, Iowa, and played for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to 1921. He helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7-0. He played 10 seasons in the NFL and went on to become a judge in Chicago. He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.