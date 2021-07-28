Remsen St. Mary’s baseball season ends with extra inning loss in class 1A semifinals

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - The Remsen St. Mary's baseball season came to an end Wednesday in the class 1A semifinals in Carroll. The Hawks fell to Kee, Lansing 5-3 in nine innings.

Remsen St. Mary's grabbed an early lead in the second inning. Isaiah Gerrietts drove in Jeremy Koenck to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Later in the second inning, Blaine Harpenau beats out an infield single. That scores another run and RSM leads 2-0.

Kee cuts the lead in half in the top of the third inning. Tyson Cota found the gap in left center field. Landon Reams scored to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The score would stay the same until the seventh inning. Reams collected an RBI on a sac fly to right field. That tied the game at two and forced extra innings.

To the ninth, game still tied at two until Kee's Chance Colsch puts the ball in play allowing the go ahead run to score. That was part of a three run top of the ninth inning for Kee who took at 5-2 lead.

Remsen St. Mary's added a run in the home half of the ninth but can't complete the comeback, falling 5-3.

"We couldn't get the big hit. If we could have got the key hit, no pun intended, if we would have got the key hit with the bases loaded. It just wasn't meant to be," said head coach Dean Harpenau. "Just couldn't get it done. To many mistakes."

"We've been in this situation alot. We've been to semifinals , we've lost close games," said senior Blaine Harpenau. "This one just hurts more knowing it's your last time playing in this uniform, playing for this program. I just love this place. I wish it wouldn't end."

Remsen St. Mary's finishes the season 27-4.