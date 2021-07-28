Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans negotiating a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Democrats say they have reached agreement on the major outstanding issues and are ready to take up the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a possible test vote that could come as soon as Wednesday evening. The infrastructure bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care. The Republican senators met Wednesday morning with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who appears to have given his nod to proceed to consider the emerging legislation.