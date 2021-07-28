Sheriff: 56-year-old woman dies following accident in Plymouth County, IA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A 56-year-old woman from Sioux City has died after a single-vehicle accident in Plymouth County, Iowa Monday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says Kristine McElroy died Tuesday, July 27, due to injuries she received in a crash on Highway 75 near Le Mars.

Authorities say the crash occurred at about 3:10 a.m. Monday, when McElroy's vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a guard rail and the support pole of an overhead highway sign. She was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital, where she later died.

The accident is still under investigation.