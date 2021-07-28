Simone Biles will not compete in all-around final

Simone Biles will not compete in Thursday’s all-around final. It is still unclear whether she will compete in individual apparatus finals. She qualified for all four event finals: floor, balance beam, vault, uneven bars. The first event final is on Olympic Day 9 (8/1) at 4 am ET.

USA Gymnastics released the following statement:

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Jade Carey will compete in the all-around final in Biles’ place. Suni Lee is now considered a gold medal contender in the all-around.

