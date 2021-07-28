Sioux City man charged with kidnapping girlfriend at knife-point

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man has been arrested and charged for kidnapping after a late-night incident where he allegedly held a knife to his girlfriend's stomach and forced her out of their home.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Shawkeem Goodman has been charged with six counts, including second-degree kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents state shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Goodman and his girlfriend got into an argument. He then took out a knife and pushed her out of their home while holding the knife to her stomach.

Police say they found the couple under a porch, where Goodman was holding her against her will. The only person injured in the incident was the victim, who reportedly had a lump on her head from being hit by Goodman.