Sioux City Police investigating early-morning shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting Wednesday morning.

Police reported at 6:43 A.M. a 33-year-old man was dropped off at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He was dropped off by unknown subjects.

Officers spoke with the victim briefly before he was taken into surgery.

Detectives are investigating the shooting to find out where it happened and locate the people who dropped of the victim at the hospital. Officials hope to get information from those individuals on what occurred.

Police did respond to the area of 14th Street and Jackson Street where they believe the shooting may have occurred to investigate.

Officials said more information will be released when available.