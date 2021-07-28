Siouxland assisted living center celebrates Tokyo Olympics

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - After a year of waiting because of the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway. And people all over the world are getting in the fun.

That includes residents at Aspen Heights Assisted Living in Hull, Iowa, who passed around a homemade Olympic torch in their version of the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Thank you to Sandy Fick for sending us this amazing video.

