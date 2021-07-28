Still hot and humid Thursday though a little cooler than today

**Heat Advisory for all of Siouxland through 9 PM**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat and humidity have dominated once again today with highs well into the 90s and a few western Siouxland cities hitting the triple digits.



The temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.



It will be hot and humid on Thursday but not quite as bad as the last couple of days.



Still, temperatures will be near 90 degrees with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.



Partly cloudy skies will be overhead through the day with storm chances returning in the evening hours.



Storm chances will remain in place into our Friday with much cooler temperatures.



More on those changes tonight on News 4.