Suspect for December 2020 shooting in Sioux City booked into Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man accused of a shooting back in December 2020 in Sioux City has been extradited back to Sioux City after being arrested in Indiana.

Twenty-six-year-old Rudy Johnson was arrested on July 16, 2021, and was wanted in connection to a shooting at the Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, which sent one person to the hospital.

Sioux City Police say on Dec. 20, 2020, officers were dispatched to 416 Cunningham Drive for a shooting. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Krista M. Kruckenberg, of Sioux Falls, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers at the scene rendered aid to Kruckenberg before she was sent to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police have reported Kruckenberg was employed at Mavericks as a waitress and bartender. But on the night of the shooting she was off and was at the bar as a patron.

Just before the shooting, police say Kruckenberg was in the parking lot along with several other people observing a confrontation between two other people when Johnson, who was not involved in the fight, started shooting towards the fight.

Following the shooting, the SCPD obtained warrants for Johnson's arrest on charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and a felon in possession of a firearm.